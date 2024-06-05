Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GWRE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.4 %

GWRE stock opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -174.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.