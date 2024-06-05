Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Gap Down to $11.36

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $10.78. Gyre Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 20,578 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92.
Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
About Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
