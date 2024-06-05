Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Gap Down to $11.36

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $10.78. Gyre Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 20,578 shares.

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92.

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gyre Therapeutics

About Gyre Therapeutics

In other Gyre Therapeutics news, Director Nassim Usman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $282,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,116.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.