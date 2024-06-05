HC Wainwright Increases Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target to $6.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Hookipa Pharma Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.76. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.24. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.33% and a negative net margin of 88.73%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hookipa Pharma stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,532 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Hookipa Pharma worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

