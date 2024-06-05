HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 183.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded Repare Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

RPTX opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.40. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,821,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 200,677 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

