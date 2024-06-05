Head-To-Head Survey: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) versus Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Nurix Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nurix Therapeutics $76.99 million 10.18 -$143.95 million ($2.66) -6.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals $788.00 million 7.42 -$366.29 million ($2.67) -15.00

This table compares Nurix Therapeutics and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nurix Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Ionis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nurix Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nurix Therapeutics and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nurix Therapeutics -178.93% -67.08% -43.62% Ionis Pharmaceuticals -49.49% -107.64% -13.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nurix Therapeutics and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nurix Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Ionis Pharmaceuticals 1 3 9 1 2.71

Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $21.88, indicating a potential upside of 37.15%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $59.54, indicating a potential upside of 48.66%. Given Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ionis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Nurix Therapeutics.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications. It is also developing NX-0479/GS-6791, a IRAK4 degrader for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Seagen Inc. co-development and co-commercialization for multiple drug candidates. The company was formerly known as Nurix Inc. and changed its name to Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy. It also develops medicines for various indications that are in phase 3 study, including Eplontersen as a monthly self-administered subcutaneous injection to treat all types of ATTR; Olezarsen for patients with FCS and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG); Donidalorsen for patients with hereditary angioedema; ION363 for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Tofersen to inhibit the production of superoxide dismutase 1; Pelacarsen for patients with established cardiovascular disease and elevated lipoprotein(a); and Bepirovirsen to inhibit the production of viral proteins associated with hepatitis B virus. In addition, the company develops IONIS-FB-LRx to inhibit the production of complement factor B and the alternative complement pathway; and ION224 to reduce the production of diacylglycerol acyltransferase 2. It has a strategic collaboration with Biogen for the treatment of neurological disorders; and collaboration and license agreement with Metagenomi, Inc, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis, Roche, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, and PTC Therapeutics. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

