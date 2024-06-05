HealthEquity (HQY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/5/2024 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – HealthEquity had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2024 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $101.00 to $105.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $97.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.01. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $85.71.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 3,001.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after buying an additional 907,743 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after buying an additional 664,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,482,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,443,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

