HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $100.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HQY. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.01. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3,001.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after buying an additional 907,743 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in HealthEquity by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after acquiring an additional 664,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,482,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,443,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.