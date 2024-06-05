Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Down 5.7%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.85. 183,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,635,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 2.49.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33,636.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,902,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after buying an additional 1,896,753 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,107,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,693 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,474,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,906,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,118,000 after purchasing an additional 489,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Helix Energy Solutions Group
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Bath & Body Works’ Guidance Dims Positive First Quarter Start
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Faraday Future: When Meme Stock Hype Meets Reality
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.