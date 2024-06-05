Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Down 5.7%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.85. 183,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,635,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 2.49.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $1,678,428.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,643,646 shares in the company, valued at $90,424,332.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $1,678,428.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,643,646 shares in the company, valued at $90,424,332.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 7,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $86,792.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,471,329 shares in the company, valued at $86,219,136.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,400 shares of company stock worth $1,902,501 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33,636.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,902,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after buying an additional 1,896,753 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,107,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,693 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,474,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,906,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,118,000 after purchasing an additional 489,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

