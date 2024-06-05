Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.49. 203,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,076,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Hello Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $769.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Hello Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 8.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hello Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hello Group by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hello Group by 10,987.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hello Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Further Reading

