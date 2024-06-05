Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.09. 1,669,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,314,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.11.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

