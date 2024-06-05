Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.4 billion-$30.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.2 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

