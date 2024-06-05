Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.430-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE HPE opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.