Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.40-7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.44 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

