Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

