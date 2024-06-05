Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $29,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 7.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.