Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,221,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 25.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 26.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

HOV stock opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.45. The stock has a market cap of $908.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.45.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

