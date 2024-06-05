Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 22,152 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 188.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AGCO by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 99,212 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in AGCO by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 106,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.83.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $103.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.18. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

