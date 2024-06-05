Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 40,102 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,102 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Ciena by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $175,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 230,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,750.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $175,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 230,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,750.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $207,633.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,094,291.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,404 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.39.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

