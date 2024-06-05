Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 111.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,120 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.31. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile



Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

