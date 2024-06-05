Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.49 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,411 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $601,000.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 958,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,302,403.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Felix The sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $601,000.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 958,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,302,403.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on U. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Unity Software

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.