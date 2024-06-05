Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Brady W. Dougan Purchases 2,362 Shares

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) Director Brady W. Dougan bought 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $14,998.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,283.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Humacyte Price Performance

Shares of HUMA opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. Humacyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Humacyte by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 896,415 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Humacyte by 139.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 207,333 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 232.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 222,144 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 221,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, May 24th.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

