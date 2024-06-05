Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Brady W. Dougan Purchases 2,362 Shares

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) Director Brady W. Dougan bought 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $14,998.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,283.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of HUMA opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. Humacyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.61.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, May 24th.
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.
