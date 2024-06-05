IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Trading 8.3% Higher

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.08 and last traded at $39.57. 279,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 842,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEAYA Biosciences

In related news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Stories

