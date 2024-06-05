Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $240.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.50. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

