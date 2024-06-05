Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Lowered by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after buying an additional 1,238,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,691,000 after buying an additional 244,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,234,000 after acquiring an additional 122,840 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,742,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $240.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

