Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stake Raised by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 147.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Incyte by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Trading Down 0.4 %

Incyte stock opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $67.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

