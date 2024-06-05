Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,563 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Insmed worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $1,860,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 177,981 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Price Performance

INSM opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $58.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

