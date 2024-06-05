Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 1.4%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.29 and last traded at $30.42. Approximately 10,118,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 47,775,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

