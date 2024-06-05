Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Up to $21.38

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.38, but opened at $22.60. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 372,720 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 61.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,789.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

