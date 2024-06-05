Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 97,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 214,890 shares.The stock last traded at $20.68 and had previously closed at $20.44.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXH. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,628,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,672,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,444,000 after buying an additional 432,014 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 765,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 341,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 202,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,640,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

