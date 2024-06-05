Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 371,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 604,711 shares.The stock last traded at $83.58 and had previously closed at $83.18.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.91. The company has a market cap of $585.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,346,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 117,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after buying an additional 68,741 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at about $467,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

