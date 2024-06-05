Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,609 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.48% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $12,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at about $262,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $25.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.1267 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

