iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 2.57% of iShares MSCI China A ETF worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 232.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 11,877.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000.

Shares of BATS:CNYA opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.44. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97.

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

