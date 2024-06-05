iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Gap Down to $64.90

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.90, but opened at $62.11. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF shares last traded at $61.68, with a volume of 424,754 shares.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,051,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6,834.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 946,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,634,000 after purchasing an additional 933,307 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 411,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 162,538 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,271,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 321,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after buying an additional 313,844 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.