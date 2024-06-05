iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 386.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

SMMD stock opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.57. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

