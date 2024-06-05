iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 103,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 76,927 shares.The stock last traded at $128.87 and had previously closed at $128.71.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.92.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 667,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after buying an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 384,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 216,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 210,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 194,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 204,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

