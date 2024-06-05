iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

