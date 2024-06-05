iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 89,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 80,833 shares.The stock last traded at $91.75 and had previously closed at $92.53.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $983.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

