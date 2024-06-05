James C. Hale III Sells 5,000 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ACI Worldwide Stock Down 1.7 %
ACIW stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
