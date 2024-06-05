Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

JAZZ opened at $104.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

