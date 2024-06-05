Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 126 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 798,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $86,672,000 after purchasing an additional 45,218 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,962,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $213,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.