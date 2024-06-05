Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 350 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $136.98 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.08 and a 200 day moving average of $142.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

