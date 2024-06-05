Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 647 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,517,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.61. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

