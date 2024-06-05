Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 65 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $304.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.00. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $247.52 and a 12 month high of $319.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

