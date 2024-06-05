Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires Shares of 2,046 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,464,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $186.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.32. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $189.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

