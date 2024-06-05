Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires Shares of 5,733 Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PSJ opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.64 million, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.54. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

