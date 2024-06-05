Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

