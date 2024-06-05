Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 2,624 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 576.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Magna International were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Magna International by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Magna International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore reduced their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

