Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 333 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $450,794,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,138,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,435,000 after buying an additional 178,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,029,000 after buying an additional 240,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,798,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,640,000 after buying an additional 59,371 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.45.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

