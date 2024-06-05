Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys New Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,055,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 120,585.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,461 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,638.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,061,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,419 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5,877.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 413,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,547,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.64 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

