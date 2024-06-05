Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys Shares of 10,045 Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 268,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 80,298 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 42,694 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

CGXU stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

